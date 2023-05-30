Jammu: At least ten persons were killed and 20 injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said Tuesday. The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said. The accident occurred about 15 km from Katra. Officials said the death toll is likely to go up with a few others having suffered grievous injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The bus was bound to Katra which is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills. The bus started its journey from Amritsar and has passed through Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, probably visiting pilgrimage sites before entering Jammu.

"Eight people have fatal casualties and 20 others are injured. Rescue operation is on," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI. Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu.

It may be recalled that a 27-year-old woman was killed and 24 people were injured when a bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Rajasthan returning hom overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, on May 21.