Kargil (Ladakh) : A mysterious blast in Drass town of Kargil district on August 18 in the late evening left three dead and eight injured. The incident took place near a scrap site in Kabadi Nallah, officials said. The injured were shifted to a sub-divisional hospital in Drass. The police officials rushed to the spot and began investigating into the explosion.

The identities of the deceased persons were being confirmed. The local people were asked to stay from the blast site area. More details are awaited.

