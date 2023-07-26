Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): At least three people including a girl were killed and another injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 200-feet deep gorge near Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. The accident occurred in Bumu village on the Thathri Kalutran highway around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. According to official sources, the driver lost control of the vehicle which was on its way to Gandoh from Thathri.

Official sources said that locals along with police teams managed to pull out four people from the damaged vehicle and were taken to Thathri Hospital for treatment where doctors declared two of them brought dead while one died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Another injured is currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials said that they received information about a vehicle that fell into a 200-feet deep gorge on the Thathri Kalutran highway at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Police teams were rushed to the spot. Locals along with police teams carried out the rescue operation despite darkness and very slippery conditions. All the injured were shifted to Thathri Hospital where doctors declared two of them as brought dead, while another succumbed to his injuries later, Police officials added.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Bilal Ahmed, Son of Taj Din of Dhrewari Tehsil Gandoh, 12-year-old Insha Ayaz daughter of Ayaz Ahmed, and 22-year-old Muzaffer Hussain, son of Abdul Kareem of Sanwara Tehsil Gandoh. The injured person is 14-year-old Danish Ayaz, son of Ayaz Ahmed of Dhossa Tehsil Gandoh.