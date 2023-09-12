Jammu and Kashmir : Four people were crushed to death after a landslide hit a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the officials, the accident took place at the Sherbibi stretch of the highway near Banihal town. An operation is currently underway to recover the bodies.

On receiving the information about the mishap, the police rushed to the spot. One vehicle was reportedly hit by a boulder at Wagan Banihal on NH 44. Four bodies have been recovered and all of them were shifted to SDH Banihal, according to Ramban Deputy Commissioner. Information was being passed on to the relatives of the deceased. Search operations were held to find out if there were more victims.

Last July, rains and landslides led to traffic suspensions on Jammu-Srinagar highway when Amarnath yatri convoy had to be halted at Ramban. After taking breaks, the batches of pilgrims left the base camp in Jammu. Due to continuous interruptions from landslides, the authorities had taken up non-stop road clearing operations along the Amarnath yatra route. The 270-km long Jammu and Srinagar National Highway is the only all weather route linking Kashmir with the rest of the world. (with agency inputs)