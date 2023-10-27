Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The special DG CID and senior IPS officer from the 1991 batch, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, on Friday was given additional charge as the Director General of the state's police force with effect from November 1. Dibag Singh, the incumbent J&K Police Chief with the longest tenure, is set to retire on October 31 and will be replaced by Swain.

"With the approval of competent authority, RR Swain, IPS (AGMUT 1991), presently posted as Special DG (CID), Jammu and Kashmir, will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his existing charge with effect from November 1, 2023, and until further order," the order said.

The official sources suggest that in the next few days, Swain's appointment orders to assume the role of J&K Police head would be issued. Swain holds the position of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Meanwhile, a top Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer while wishing anonymity confirmed it to ETV Bharat, saying, "Swain's dream (of leading J&K) will be a reality soon."

Swain was the SSP for Srinagar from 2003 to 2004. He was the SSP Jammu for a while. He has also held the positions of SSP Leh, Poonch, and Ramban. Recognised for his integrity and commitment, the current J&K intelligence head previously held positions in the J&K Vigilance agency from 2004 to 2006 as Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police.