SECURITY FORCES SHOOT DOWN PAKISTANI DRONE ALONG LOC IN RAJOURI

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): An unmanned aerial vehicle from Pakistan was shot down by security forces along the line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The security forces recovered magazines and some cash from inside the drone. According to official sources, the area was sealed and a massive search operation is underway.

Sources said that a Pakistani drone was brought down as it crossed the LoC in Rajouri. The suspicious movement of the drone was noticed in areas of Beri Patan and Siot along the LoC. Five magazines of AK-47 rifle, 131 rounds of fire, Rs 2 lakh in cash and other items have been recovered from the packet attached to the drone. An extensive search operations is underway in many villages of the area.

Sources quoting army officials suspect that there might be a presence of more drones in the area. "The drones might have dropped weapons, explosives or such items in the remote villages. These items might be used for subversive activities. Search operation is going on in the areas," sources said.

Confirming the recovery of the drone along with the consignment, a defence spokesperson said that the troops of Indian Army along with police recovered a drone which crossed the Line of Control and entered into Indian territory from Pakistan on the intervening night of April 12 and 13. The aerial vehicle entered into the Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector of the district.

Also read: J&K: Suspected Pak drone airdrops pistols, grenade near Samba border

The unabated aerial intrusions along the Indian-Pakistan border in Punjab have seen a significant rise. Drones smuggling in arms, cash and narcotics have become a major challenge for security forces along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). Officials have said that repeated attempts are being made to fuel terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.