Akhnoor : The security forces recovered a one of the biggest haul of arms and ammunition that were dropped by a quadcopter on the border areas of Akhnoor this morning.

In a joint search operation with the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the early hours of Thursday, one Turkey-made pistol along with two magazines, 38 live rounds, nine grenades and one battery-operated Improvised Explosive Device (IED were recovered from Joarian region of Akhnoor sector. These were dropped by a quadcopter that entered into the Indian side after crossing the Line of Control.

Troops posted in the area heard quadcopter noise and based on this inputs, a joint search operation was conducted by the Police and Army in the vicinity of Laukikhad bridge. At about 7 am, a package was recovered from the area.

This is one of the biggest haul of weapons quadcopter dropped in the Akhnoor sector which is aimed to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces are committed at thwarting all efforts that are in place to disrupt peace in the bordering areas and hamper development of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) said.