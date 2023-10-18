Srinagar: A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday, a police official said. The security forces laid a siege around Narpora Watnad village in Kokernag following inputs about the presence of militants there.

"A door-to-door search operation has been launched in the area," the police official said, adding that the operation was jointly launched by 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Army, 164 BN CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. "The entire Narpora Watnad village is under siege and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of common people. All the entry and exit points have been sealed," sources said.

It may be recalled that Narpora Watnad is in the same Kokernag tehsil where an encounter took place a month ago in the Gadole area in which two Army officers, a soldier, and a Deputy SP of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed. In the weeklong encounter, two militants had also been gunned down.

The search operation in the south of Kashmir comes a day after two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the International Border (IB) in Jammu. The Pakistan Rangers opened fire around 8.15 am on Tuesday on the troops at the Vikram post in the Arnia sector, following which the BSF jawans fired in retaliation, the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.