Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces carried out a massive search operation in several villages of Rajouri, the border district in the Jammu region of J&K on Monday.

Sources said that a posse of security personnel surrounded several villages and started the search operation. According to sources, the areas under the jurisdiction of Rajouri police station Kalot were cordoned off and a house-to-house search operation was conducted by the armed forces. The security forces, sources said, received a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area, after which the area was cordoned off and a search operation started.

Initially, during the search operation in the area, reports of aerial firing were also received, but this was not confirmed at the official level. There has been an increase in militancy incidents in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Pir Panjal region this year. As many as 10 security personnel have been killed in several militant attacks in these districts this year.