New Delhi The Jammu and Kashmir security forces have launched a massive search operation in the BataDoriya area after five jawans of the Rashtriya Rifles unit were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir s Poonch on Thursday The area has been cordoned off Drones and sniffer dogs are being used to sniff out the militants who may be in hiding in the nearby forestThe Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group SOG of police have reached the spot of the incident High alert has been sounded in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch Traffic on the Bhimber GaliPoonch road has been stopped People have been advised to travel to Poonch via Mendhar officials said An NIA team will be visiting the site of the incident soon officials saidThe attack comes in the wake of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari s slated visit to Goa for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in May Meanwhile the Indian Army saluted the sacrifice of the five jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty as the vehicle they were traveling in caught fire as militants hurled grenades at itAlso read 5 jawans killed in terror attack in JampK s Poonch militants used grenades to set truck on fireThe deceased have been identified as Havildar Mandeep Singh Lance Naik Debashish Baswal Lance Naik Kulwant Singh Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh While four of the five soldiers are from Punjab Mandeep Singh Chankoian Kacan village Harkrishan Singh Talwandi Barth village Kulwant Singh Charik Sewak Singh Bagha Debashish Baswal is from Odisha s Algum Samil Khandayat Another jawan who was grievously injured was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri He is presently under treatment General Manoj Pande COAS and All Ranks of IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of 05 IndianArmy Bravehearts Hav Mandeep Singh LNk Debashish Baswal LNk Kulwant Singh Sep Harkrishan Singh amp Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Poonch Sector the Indian Army tweeted through its official Twitter handle The Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of NorthernCommand salute the supreme sacrifice of Havildar Mandeep Singh Lance Naik Debashish Baswal Lance Naik Kulwant Singh Sepoy Harkrishan Singh amp Sepoy Sewak Singh of RashtriyaRifles in Poonch on 20 April 23 Rest in Peace Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief on the death of the five jawans on Twitter Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten My thoughts are with the bereaved families he said in a tweet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District Jammu amp Kashmir Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifle bravehearts