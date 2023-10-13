RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT ARRIVES IN JAMMU ON A THREE DAY VISIT

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at Jammu on three day visit

Jammu: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Jammu on Friday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Local leaders of RSS received the RSS chief at the Jammu Airport on Friday evening. After landing at the Jammu Airport, Mohan Bhagwat straightway reached the Keshav Bhawan at Ambhpalla.

During his three-day stay in Jammu, Mohan Bhagwat will discuss various issues with the top leadership of Jammu and Kashmir RSS during meetings. On Saturday morning, Bhagwat will address a meeting of RSS workers at Jammu to get first-hand information about the centenary celebrations of the formation of the RSS in 2025.

Swayamsevaks from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu Mahanagar will participate in Saturday’s meeting. On Sunday, Bhagwat will address a meeting of various organisations of the Sangh Parivar. The RSS chief will get feedback about various projects initiated by the RSS in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the fields of village development, service (Sewa), public awareness, health, ecology, water conservation, social equality and education.