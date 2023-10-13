RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu on a three-day visit
Published: 22 minutes ago
Jammu: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Jammu on Friday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Local leaders of RSS received the RSS chief at the Jammu Airport on Friday evening. After landing at the Jammu Airport, Mohan Bhagwat straightway reached the Keshav Bhawan at Ambhpalla.
During his three-day stay in Jammu, Mohan Bhagwat will discuss various issues with the top leadership of Jammu and Kashmir RSS during meetings. On Saturday morning, Bhagwat will address a meeting of RSS workers at Jammu to get first-hand information about the centenary celebrations of the formation of the RSS in 2025.
Swayamsevaks from Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu Mahanagar will participate in Saturday’s meeting. On Sunday, Bhagwat will address a meeting of various organisations of the Sangh Parivar. The RSS chief will get feedback about various projects initiated by the RSS in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the fields of village development, service (Sewa), public awareness, health, ecology, water conservation, social equality and education.
On October 15, Mohan Bhagwat will address a gathering of Swayamsevaks at the Kathua Stadium in which Swayamsevaks from Kathua, Samba, Basholi and Billawar will participate. Mohan Bhagwat will pay floral tributes to Shyama Parshad Mukherjee at Kathua by garling his statue. Later, Mohan Bhagwat will unveil the statue of Bharat Mata at Jakhbar village of Kathua and interact with villagers as well.