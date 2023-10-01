SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma briefing media on the major drug bust on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban (J&K): J&K Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a major narco-terror module as it recovered cocaine worth Rs 300 crore in the international black market from a vehicle in Jammu's Ramban district.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told the media that they had specific input about the drugs being transported on the national highway between Jammu and Srinagar. "When we intercepted the vehicle we had inputs about, we recovered 30 kg of cocaine-like substance. Two accused were also arrested in the operation. 30 kilos of cocaine is worth Rs 300 crore in the international black market," she said.

Sharma said it was a narco-terror case and they were probing cross-border angles as well. "We can give a clear picture after more investigation," she said. A police official said that the two residents arrested are from Punjab. Banihal Station House Officer Mohammad Afzal Wani identified the arrested smugglers as Sarabjeet Singh of Jhalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara in Punjab.

While three kilograms of the narcotic was found hidden on the top of the vehicle with a Haryana registration number, 27 kgs were recovered from their luggage, he said. Wani said the smugglers tried to escape when signalled to stop and were chased and subsequently arrested. Earlier, the recovered narcotics was believed to be heroin but after investigation, it turned out to be cocaine.

Giving further details, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that at about 10.30 pm on Saturday, Ramban police led by SSP Sharma intercepted one vehicle at Railway Chowk Banihal coming from Kashmir towards Jammu and recovered about 30 kg cocaine, having an approximate value of Rs 300 crore in international black market and apprehended two persons.

He said the successful recovery resulted in the busting of a narco-terror module. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Banihal police station and the investigation was set into motion, Singh said. This operation was developed on intelligence generated by SSP Ramban and her team who have been continuously waging war against drug smugglers and peddlers, the ADGP said.