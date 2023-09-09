Srinagar: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of those involved in the killing of senior high court advocate Babar Qadri. The move comes around three years after the advocate was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen at his residence.

The SIA has issued a public notice announcing reward for those who help in identifying the accused. “A cash reward of Rs 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten lacs) is announced for those providing information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in the killing of Senior Advocate of J&K High Court Late Babar Qadri S/O Sh. Mohd Yasin Qadri R/O Zahidpora, Hawal, Srinagar who was killed by militants on 24.09.2020 at his residence," SIA's notice read.

It further stated, "the identity of the informer shall be kept highly confidential. Those having any information can contact us at the Mobile/WhatsApp/Telegram/Signal number 9103998467."

Qadri who participated in television news debates was shot dead on September 24, 2020 by two gunmen who came to his Srinagar residence posing as clients. A case was registered in this connection at Lal Bazar police station in Srinagar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Later on, the case was handed over to SIA.

Investigators suspect that terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba's front, The Resistance Front are involved in Qadri's murder. Last year, search operations were conducted in the residences and offices of three lawyers in connection with Qadri's death.