RRR STAR RAM CHARAN TEJA ATTENDS G20 SUMMIT IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir RRR star K Ram Charan Teja during a G20 session with film critic Mayank Sharma spoke about his life pre and post RRR movie success Kashmir is that kind of place where I have been coming here since 1986 My father who is also a filmmaker has shot extensively in Kashmir I have many shots in Kashmir too This place has something magical This is a surreal place he said adding Bollywood has shot in Kashmir for 95 years but I feel it will take 95 years more to explore Kashmir Also read MM Keeravaani says Guneet Monga was hospitalized for breathlessness after not being allowed to speak at Oscars 2023He asserted that he wants Kashmir to remain like this always Despite being Indian I feel like a tourist in Kashmir Kashmir should remain like this always We have great forest reserves in India and tourists should not disturb it he said He also shook his legs on the Naatu Naatu song with the South Korean ambassador on the stage of the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre SKICC Our cinema has evolved a lot It s not about the south or north but stories of India are coming out Hyderabad film industry made me what I am today and it s the best form of entertainment you can have today he said He further said Every country makes films according to their culture When you are happy you dance and when you are sad you dance This is our culture