Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a interesting development, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, one of the petitioners in the Article 370 case, has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court's verdict that upheld the abrogation of Article 370. Khan confirmed the filing of the petition during a phone conversation with ETV Bharat.

The petition comes after a 5-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, on December 11, 2023, affirmed the legal validity of the abrogation of Article 370 by the President of India on August 5,2019. The Supreme Court, while delivering the verdict, had also directed the Centre to expedite the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and conduct elections to the J&K Assembly before September 30, 2024.

The review petition by Khan raises a continued legal battle and raises questions about the complex and contentious issues surrounding the abrogation of Article 370. Significantly, NC vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba, who have been Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir who were the petitioners against the Article 370 abrogation, have maintained that the SC verdict was “not God's verdict” and “not the end of the road” thereby implying that it could be challenged.