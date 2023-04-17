Jammu and Kashmir Registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir started today through offline and online modes Amarnath Yatra is going to start on 1st July this year The first consignment will be flagged off from Jammu on June 30 This time the yatra will continue till August 31 The government has also started strengthening security arrangements for the 62day YatraJammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has said that the government is making all arrangements to make travel smooth and easy Before the start of the Yatra the telecom services will be operated optimally Better arrangements are being made for the treatment of needy Amarnath pilgrims This time from July 1 the offline advance passenger registration process has been started in 20 bank branches of Jammu and KashmirAlong with this offline registration has started in 542 bank branches across the country This year for the first time during the 62day Amarnath Yatra the morning and evening aarti at the holy cave will be broadcast live Six bank branches have been identified in Jammu district the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir Apart from this passenger registration will be done at 2 bank branches in Doda 2 in Kathua 1 in Rajouri Poonch Ramban 2 in Riasi 2 in Srinagar Udhampur Samba and one each in RambanAlso Read Cloudburst suspends Amarnath Yatra around 4000 pilgrims evacuatedOver 164 doctors have been nominated in various hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir to produce Compulsory Health Certificates CHC for passenger registration It has 82 doctors each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions From April 17 offline and online advance passenger registration has started across the countryDevotees are expected to reach Jammu s Sarwal and Gandhinagar hospitals from Monday for the mandatory health certificate People between 13 to 70 years of age can register for Amarnath Yatra Women six weeks or more pregnant are not allowed to perform Amarnath Yatra For online registration you can visit the website httpsjksasbnicinThe list of designated bank branches is available on the Shri Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board SASB website at httpsjksasbnicin Passengers can contact the tollfree numbers 1800180719818001807199 for more information This time registration for Amarnath Yatra can be done in a total of 31 banks Registration will be done in any branch of Punjab National Bank Several documents have been made mandatory for medical and registration without which travel is not possible