Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Regional mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court upholding the BJP led Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile J&K state. The five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP led Centre on Aug 5, 2019, while holding that the Article was temporary.

“Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah reacted to the SC Article 370 verdict in a post on X. People's Conference Chief Sajad Gani Lone too termed the Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 “disappointing”.

“Justice yet again eludes the people of J and K. Article 370 may have been legally obliterated but will always remain a part of our political aspirations. In the case of statehood the Supreme Court sidestepped even commenting on it, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence. Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J & K. Let us hope at a future date Justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” Sajad wrote in a post on X.

Former Chief Minister and President of the Democratic Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We are disappointed by the Supreme Court verdict..." Meanwhile Dr Karan Singh, Congress leader and son of the last Maharaja of princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed the SC's verdict on Article 370. "I welcome it. Now it has become clear that whatever happened is constitutionally valid...I request PM Modi to restore statehood soon...'' Singh said. He said that “a section of people in J&K who will not be happy with this judgment, my sincere advice is that they should accept the inevitable and they should accept the fact that now this has been done and the Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there's no point now unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall”.

“Now my suggestion is that they should turn their energies towards fighting the next elections. That is where the people should now be motivated instead of developing any negativity..." he added. Earlier, People's Democratic Party had said that its President and former CM, Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest ahead of the SC verdict on Article 370.