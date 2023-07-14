Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Reminscent of the Bollywood film 'Looteri Dulhan', a woman from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has allegedly conned at least half a dozen men from Budgam district in central Kashmir on the pretext of marrying them, the victims said. The distressed victims hailing from different villages of Budgam district on Thursday thronged the press enclave in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar to narrate their ordeal.

The victims said that the woman married nearly a dozen of them and ran away with their belongings including cash and gold. The victims staged a sit-in against the accused woman and demanded her arrest and return of their hard earned money and jewelry. Accompanying the unfortunate grooms was advocate Abid Zahoor Andrabi representing them.

Also read: Lucknow's runaway bride remains untraceable for four days; search on

Talking to the media at the protest, who himself hails from district Budgam, said that the crime came to light nearly four months ago. Andrabi said that one of the victim grooms came to him claiming that a woman hailing from Rajouri district, whom he was married had run away decamping with cash and jewelry.

he victim, Andrabi said had paid Rs 2.5 lakh as 'mehar' besides gold and other stuff to the woman. “After just one of the marriage of my client, the woman fled on the pretext that she was going to see a doctor at a hospital in Budgam district,” Andrabi said. He said that within days, many men also came with the same complaint thereby unearthing the fake marriage scam.

Andrabi said that he filed a case in court and the case was handed over to munsif court Budgam, who ordered the police to take action in this regard and lodge an FIR. It is learnt that a FIR has been lodged under no is 64, 2023, under 420, and 120 B IPC in police station Budgam into the incident. An inter-district racket of fake matchmakers is believed to be involved in the racket. Further details into the case are awaited.