Rajouri/Jammu(J&K): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured justice to the families of three civilians who were found dead last week after being allegedly picked up by the Army following an ambush on two of Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Singh, accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, reached Rajouri district this afternoon, where he met the families of the deceased and also visited the Government Medical College (GMC) to enquire about the health of four other "torture" victims.

"Please have faith in us. Nobody can bring back to life of those who have died. But there will be justice," Singh told five members of three families of the deceased. Singh further said that they are all pained at the loss of lives in Poonch.

"We all - I, LG Sahib and Prime Minister Ji - are pained," he told the kin in presence of Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and IGP Anand Jain. Whatever has happened...there will be justice, the defence minister told reporters at the GMC hospital where he had reached after meeting the families of the deceased civilians at Dak Bungalow.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister, while addressing the troops in Rajouri district, asked them not to repeat "lapses which hurt the countrymen". Singh's visit to the border areas comes two days after Army Chief Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and reviewed the security situation in the backdrop of the ambush and killing of soldiers and civilians.

Four soldiers lost their lives and three others were injured when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on December 21. Three civilians -- Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32)-- were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack and they were later found dead on December 22. Video clips purportedly showing torture of the detained civilians went viral on social media.

Four people -- Mohd Zulfkar, his brother Mohd Betab, Fazal Hussain and Mohd Farooq -- were admitted in the GMC hospital, Rajouri last Friday after they were allegedly beaten up by the troops in Thanamandi area of Rajouri during the anti-terrorist operation. The search for terrorists is going on in both Surankote and Thanamandi forest belt.

The defence minister met the families of the civilians, civil society and assured action against the guilty after an inquiry into the incident, former MLC Shahnaz Ganai, who was present in the meeting at Dak Bungalow, was quoted as having said by PTI. She said they are hopeful that the victim families will get justice, given the visit of the defence minister to share the pain and his assurance.

The incident had triggered an outrage with the people demanding justice, compensation and jobs for the victim families, Malik said, expressing satisfaction over the visit of the defence minister and his assurance to them.

Defence Minister takes stock of situation along LoC

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh also visited the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC). He carried out a first-hand assessment of the prevailing situation as well as the counter-terror operations in the area. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The Defence Minister was given a detailed brief on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness. The aspects associated with the operating challenges were discussed by Singh with the Commanders on ground. He called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations.

Interacting with the troops, Singh paid tributes to the soldiers killed in action and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the bravehearts. He wished a speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, emphasising that all necessary measures are being taken in view of the prevailing situation.

He assured the troops that the Government stands with the Armed Forces and the nation will forever be indebted to the unparalleled valour and sacrifice of the soldiers. He termed the welfare of the Armed Forces as the Government’s top priority, stressing that additional efforts are being made to bolster the security and intelligence framework.

“Indian Army is not an ordinary army. The soldiers are our protectors. It is their duty to not only safeguard national interests, but also to win the hearts of the people,” the Raksha Mantri said.