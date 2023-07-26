Rajnath Singh at 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh

Dras (Ladakh) : The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations were held at Dras War Memorial in Ladakh today when Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present as chief guest of the occasion and he paid rich tributes to the Kargil war heroes by laying wreaths at the war memorial. The two-day Vijay Diwas celebrations began on Tuesday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is being observed on July 26 every year to pay homage to the valour of the Kargil war heroes who took part in Operation Vijay which marked the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan. On the first day of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, the celebrations commenced with an audio-visual presentation of the battles. The courage and sacrifices of the Indian war heroes was recreated in the presentations.

The Kargil war was fought amidst the harshest weather conditions and in the most challenging mountainous terrain. The Indian Armed Forces successfully defeated the Pakistani forces all the three sectors - Dras, Kargil and Batalik.

The Kargil war was fought amidst the harshest weather conditions and in the most challenging mountainous terrain. The Indian Armed Forces successfully defeated the Pakistani forces all the three sectors - Dras, Kargil and Batalik.

The war heroes, veer naris, veer matas and relatives of the gallant martyrs took part in the Vijay Diwas celebrations.