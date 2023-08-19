Leh (Ladakh) : Donning a stylish helmet and jacket, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on his KTM 390 Duke to the breathtaking Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. Capturing the essence of his experience, Gandhi shared snapshots of his expedition on his Instagram account, accompanied by a poignant reflection from his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi: "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Rahul rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words

The Congress party enthusiastically joined in sharing the captivating images on the social media platform "X," formerly known as Twitter, with a spirited caption: "Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!" Accompanying the images, a video slideshow was posted by the party's official handle, offering a visual narrative of the picturesque journey, titled "Mohabbat ka Safarnama."

h

Having commenced his two-day sojourn to Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi arrived in the state on Thursday, marking his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The scope of his visit was expanded as reports revealed his intention to extend his stay until August 25, allowing him to venture to Kargil in preparation for the upcoming hill council polls. Despite embarking on a Bharat Jodo Yatra in January that covered Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi's earlier visit was unable to encompass Ladakh.

Sources within the Congress party disclosed that Gandhi is set to commemorate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20, with Pangong Lake providing a serene backdrop for the occasion. During his maiden visit to Ladakh on the previous day, Gandhi seized the opportunity to interact with a group of over 500 youths in Leh.

Gandhi's visit comes at a significant juncture, preceding the elections for the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil and the imminent general elections next year. His journey to Ladakh serves as a testament to his commitment to understanding and engaging with the region's evolving dynamics, echoing his father's admiration for the serene beauty that Ladakh beholds.