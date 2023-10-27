Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday appointed special DG CID Rashmi Ranjan Swain as the in-charge Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir. According to an order issued in this regard by Director (S) in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, B G Krishnan, R R Swain will take over as in-charge DGP J&K from November 1 in addition to his own duties.

“With the approval of Competent Authority, R.R. Swain, IPS (AGMUT:1991) presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge with effect from 01.11.2023 and until further orders,” reads the order. Dilbag Singh, the incumbent Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir with the longest tenure, is set to retire on October 31 and will be replaced by Swain.

Swain, the special DG CID is senior IPS officer of the 1991 batch. Pertinently, Swain has held the position of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. From 2003 to 2004, Swain was the SSP for Srinagar. He was the SSP Jammu for a while. He has also held the positions of SSP Leh, Poonch, and Ramban. Recognised for his integrity and commitment, the current J&K intelligence head previously held positions in the J&K Vigilance agency from 2004 to 2006 as Assistant Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Subsequently, Swain continued with his central deputation, serving in many roles, including a posting abroad reserved for exceptional officers due to their skill in their particular domains. Following a request by the J&K government to the Centre for the use of his services, Swain was repatriated to J&K in June 2020.