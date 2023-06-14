Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir In the NEET 2023 results announced today Abdul Basit hailing from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir stood in first place at the State level and ranked 113th at the national level Abdul Basit was praised for his remarkable performance in the nationallevel NEET examination and for doing the State proud in the prestigious examinationAbdul Basit belongs to the Chiwa clan This is the second time that the youth of Pulwama district has brought recognition to the area Before this Basit Bilal won the first position in the NEET 2020 exam The youth of the district has once again proved that Pulwama is currently at the top in the field of education and now the quality of education in Pulwama district has made rapid stridesSpeaking in this regard Basit said that he had been preparing for NEET for four years and he has been getting coaching from Akash Coaching Institute from the 9th to the 12th standard He said that youth should work hard for such competitions and can excel in education by using social media properly and they can perform well while participating in any examAlso Read Delhi Rioting case against doctors protesting delay in NEETPG counsellingNotably the pass rate of the undergraduate NEET qualifiers in Jammu and Kashmir 2022 has increased by nearly 10 over the previous year In NEET2021 only 4259 per cent of students from Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the exams But this year more than 52 per cent of students have qualified for the examsOfficial data released by the National Testing Agency NTA shows that in 2022 a total of 38140 students from Jammu and Kashmir registered and out of them 36374 took the exam and 20005 qualified Similarly a total of 34615 candidates registered from Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 out of which 31479 appeared and 14743 qualified Notably the NTA announced the results of the UG National EligibilitycumEntrance Test NEET on Tuesday