Srinagar: Properties of five "proclaimed offenders" who went to Pakistan or PoK for attaining training of illegal arms were attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.

In pursuance to the order of the Court of Additional Mobile Magistrate Ganderbal under section 82 of CrPC followed by a government order, police attached immovable properties of five proclaimed offenders, a police spokesman said. He said the offenders have moved to Pak/PoK for attaining training of illegal arms and were involved in a case registered under sections 2/3 E&IMCO (Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance).

The offenders are at large across the border in PoK /Pak, the spokesman added. Giving details of properties attached, the spokesman said land measuring one kanals 19 marlas in Estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Mohammad Yousuf alias Yousuf Naseem, resident of Chountwaliwar, was attached.

Land measuring one kanal 17 marlas in Chountwaliwar and 10 marlas in Watlar belonging to Bashir Ahmad, resident of Chountwaliwar/Watlar, land measuring 11 marlas in estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Mohammad Rafiq, resident of Chountwaliwar, land measuring two kanals 15 marlas in estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Mohammad Sakhi, resident of Chountwaliwar, are also the properties which were attached.