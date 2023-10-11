Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit to the centrally-administered union territory. During her visit, President Murmu will attend the convocation of Kashmir University in Srinagar on the first day on Wednesday.

On the second day of her visit on Thursday, President will visit the temple of Mata Vishnu Devi in Jammu province to pay obeisance at the temple. A senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir administration told ETV Bharat that President Murmo landed at the Srinagar airport where she was received by LG Manoj Sinha. She will be escorted by 15 army corps by helicopter to the Army's Badami Bagh Cantonment.

The President will pay tribute to the fallen soldiers at the War Memorial after which she will head straight to Kashmir University on the banks of Dal Lake in Hazratbal to attend the 20th convocation of the university as the chief guest. After the convocation, she will interact with members of local tribal groups and women from self-help groups at the Raj Bhavan, apart from attending a program organized in her honor there.

On Thursday, the President of India will leave for Jammu where she will visit Shri Mata Vishnu Devi Temple in Katra to pay obeisance. The President is also scheduled to inaugurate Tamernu Parvati Bhavan and Skywalk in Jammu. Later, she will also meet a few delegations there and then leave for Delhi. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Kashmir valley ahead of the President of India's two day visit.