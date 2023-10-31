PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU ARRIVES IN LEH FOR HER 2 DAY LADAKH VISIT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in Ladakh union territory for her two day visit to the UT, sources said. The President is scheduled to take part in the Union Territory Foundation Day celebrations and also visit the Siachen base camp to meet the soldiers on the frontlines.

Sources said that President Murmu landed at the Leh airport in the afternoon. At the Leh airport, the President was received by Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Lt. Governor of Ladakh and General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff. She was accorded guard of honour on her first visit to Ladakh. As per the itinerary of the President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Ladakh, the President will participate in the Union Territory Foundation Day celebrations at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh district of Ladakh to mark the 4th anniversary of the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 31, 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 on Aug 5 that year.

After participating in the UT Foundation Day celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Siachen as the Supreme Commander of the armed forces the next day where she will meet the soldiers deployed on the frontlines along the Indo-China border at the high altitude Siachen Glacier in the Nobra Valley of Ladakh.