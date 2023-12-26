Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is likely to visit the Topa Pir village in Poonch district on Tuesday to meet the families of the three civilians “tortured to death” by soldiers following the recent fatal ambush attack on an Army convoy in Dera Ki Gali area of the district, sources said.

Sources said Deputy Commissioner Poonch and Divisional Commissioner Jammu have already reached the village to meet the families of the victims with LG Manoj Sinha expected to arrive the village to meet the families soon. It is learnt that the Lieutenant Governor will console the families and is likely to hand over the job appointment letters to the next of kin of the slain civilians as already announced by the union territory government.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday Dec 23 announced jobs and compensation to the next of kin of the slain civilians amid an uproar over the alleged custodial killings. The government also said it has "initiated legal action" into the incident. The three civilians identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32), all residents of Topa Peer village of Bufliaz in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday Dec 22, day after being picked by the Army.

The civilians were among several picked by the Army a day after the ambush attack on the Army in Dera Ki Gali which left four soldiers dead and three others injured. The soldiers were on way to a cordon and search operation in two vehicles when heavily armed militants attacked them at a blind curve in Dera ki Gali.