J&K: Police constable injured in militant attack in Srinagar's Bemina
Published: 8 minutes ago
Srinagar: A police constable was injured after being shot at by militants in Srinagar on Saturday evening. Giving details on its official X handle, Kashmir Police Zone said the policeman, identified as Mohammad Hafiz Chad, was fired upon in the Bemina area of the city.
"Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Constable Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, officials said. The attack comes days after a police inspector in Srinagar succumbed to gunshot injuries he had sustained in a militant attack back on October 29.
Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, who had been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, succumbed to critical injuries. Wani was injured in a militant attack when he was playing cricket in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city on October 29. The officer had been battling for life at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar since October 29. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on December 6 where he succumbed a day later.