Srinagar: A police constable was injured after being shot at by militants in Srinagar on Saturday evening. Giving details on its official X handle, Kashmir Police Zone said the policeman, identified as Mohammad Hafiz Chad, was fired upon in the Bemina area of the city.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Constable Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, officials said. The attack comes days after a police inspector in Srinagar succumbed to gunshot injuries he had sustained in a militant attack back on October 29.