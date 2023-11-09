Srinagar: Police on Wednesday attached a shop belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, who is presently in custody for his alleged involvement in the killing of a circus worker, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. The shop named 'The Game Modification Point' was used for terror activities by the accused, Umar Amin Thoker, a resident of Bijbehara's Waghama area, the police said.

Located in Zirpora on the Bijbehara-Pahalgam road, the shop has been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to the officials. Police said in a notice that the property cannot be sold, leased, purchased, transferred, gifted, sublet, mortgaged or loaned without the competent authority's permission.