Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Two hybrid militants of The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested on Friday, who were allegedly involved in an attack on a social media journalist in 2022 in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. During the investigation of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted, which, based on oral, circumstantial and technical evidence, rounded up a number of suspects, a police spokesman said.

During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz, son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir, and Anayat Ullah Iqbal, son of Mohammad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen, admitted their involvement in the terror attack. It also came to the fore that the duo was working as hybrid militants of the proscribed terror outfit TRF.

Also read: NSCN-K militant kills guard; flees Arunachal jail with victim's AK47 rifle

On their disclosure, the weapon of offence, a pistol, along with its magazine and five pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered by police forces in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen in Shopian. A 27-year-old Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of the Heerpora area of Shopian, who ran a YouTube news channel, escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him on December 25, 2022.

Also read: New militant group emerges in Assam demanding separate Kamtapur State

Earlier, the Awantipora police arrested four militant associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered explosive materials from their possession in Pulwama. The accused have been identified as Suhail Bashir Ganai, Adil Ghani Lon, Karamat-ul-lah Reshi and Irshad Ahmed Kumar. (With Agency Inputs)