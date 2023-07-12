Kashmir: Five terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam district, J&K police said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said that J&K Police along with Army's 62 Rashtriya Rifles arrested five terrorist associates in Khag area of the district. They have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani, a resident of Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik, a resident of Bathipora Khag, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nowrooz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag, and Showkat Ali Dar, a resident of Bathipora Khag.

The police spokesperson said all five had links with the terror outfit LeT. "Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 45/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been taken up," the spokesperson said.

The development comes a day after the Indian Army said it had successfully foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Naushera Sector in J&K's Rajouri district. According to Army's Jammu based defence spokesman, on July 10 at midnight, alert ambushes of the Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control, in the Naushera observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards the Indian side.

The Army opened fire on the infiltrators with the spokesperson claiming that at least one of them was hit with a bullet and was seen falling down. The Army eventually recovered the infiltrator's body along with arms and ammunition his accomplices had left behind before fleeing from the spot.

