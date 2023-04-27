POLICE ARREST JEM TERRORIST ASSOCIATE IN JKS SOPORE

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army have arrested an associate of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Sopore on Wednesday. The security forces have also recovered incriminating materials and one hand grenade from his possession.

Acting on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by the police and the 52 battalion of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles (52RR) at Hygam near the railway crossing bridge that falls under the jurisdiction of Tarzoo police station.

During the search operation, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot. He was apprehended tactfully by the alert security forces. The terror accused has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani, son of Ab Rashid Wani who is a resident of Wagoob Hygam.

After preliminary investigation, it came to light that the accused was working as a terrorist associate for JeM and was in constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians including employees from other states. A case (FIR No. 40/2023) has been registered under relevant sections of law at Tarzoo Police Station. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Earlier last week, the Police in a joint operation with security forces arrested another LeT terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army (52RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (177 BN) launched a joint cordon and search operation near Peth Seer railway station acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists.

The accused was identified as Umer Bashir Bhat, a resident of Manz Seer. A hand grenade, pistol, pistol magazine, 15 pistol live rounds and a mobile phone along with SIM card were recovered from his possession.