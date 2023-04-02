AHMEDABAD: The crime branch is gearing up to bring the accused conman Kiran Bhai Patel to Ahmedabad from Jammu and Kashmir as his transfer warrant expired on March 31. The conman and his wife Malini Patel also faced allegations by a former minister's brother had lodged a complaint with the Ahmedabad crime branch against them for trying to grab a bungalow worth crores of rupees.

In which the crime branch arrested Malini Patel from Jambusar and took her on remand till April 3. However, after taking the transfer warrant, Kiran Patel will be brought to Ahmedabad and presented in court. The police want to take him on remand to question him on various aspects.

On the other hand, there is a possibility that in the coming days, Kiran Patel's wife will also be taken to Jammu and Kashmir and the local police there will interrogate her as she was with her husband during his impersonation as a PMO official. Kiran Patel, in particular, enjoyed hospitality by identifying himself as a top official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at different times in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read : Gujarat CM's Addl PRO resigns after son's arrest in 'fake PMO official' case

Not only this, Kiran Patel has got Z plus security, he stayed in a 5-star hotel and travelled in a bulletproof vehicle. Since his wife and children were with him during this time, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will also take the statement of his wife.

Significantly, an IAS officer has also been appointed by the Jammu and Kashmir system to investigate all the exploits done by thug Kiran Patel in Kashmir. Let us tell you that the Ahmedabad Metro Court has approved the five-day remand of Malini Patel, wife of thug Kiran Patel. Jagdish Chavda filed a complaint against the couple who cheated several people to take possession of his bungalow, in which action was taken.