New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday tweeted in Urdu, one of the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir, to celebrate the landmark Supreme Court judgment upholding Article 370 abrogation.

"Dafa 370 khatam karne se mutalliq Supreme Court ka aaj ka faisla tarikhi hai aur iss me 5 August 2019 ko Bharat ki Parliament ki taraf se kiye gaye faisla ko aayeeni taur par barqaraar rakha gaya hai. Ye Jammu wa Kashmir aur Ladakh me hamare behen bhaiyon ke liye umeed, taraqqi, aur itihaad ka ailamiya hai. Adaalat ne apni tamaam tar aqal wa danish ke saath itihaad ke jazbe ki hifazat ki hai, jisse hum Bharati shehre aziz rakhte hain aur isse saare muamalaat se balatar samajhte hain.

Mai Jammu wa Kashmir aur Ladakh ke sabr ke haamil logun ko yaqeen dilaata hun ke aap ke khawaboon ko poora karne ka hamara azam gail mutazilzil hai. Hum iss baat ko yaqeeni banaane ka tahiya kiye hue hain ke taraqqi ke fayede na sirf aap tak pahunche balki samaaj ke inn sab se zyada kamzor aur pasmaanda tabaqaat tak bhi pahunche jinhun ne dafa 370 ki waja se museebatain uthaye hain.

Aaj ka faisla mehez koi qanooni faisla nahi hai. Ye umeed ki ek kiran hai. Ek taabnak mustaqbil ka wada hai aur ek mazboot aur mazeed mutahid Bharat ki tameer ke tain hamare ijtimaee azam ka ek saboot hain. Naya JammuKashmir," read his tweet on X Monday evening.

It roughly translated to: "Today's decision of the Supreme Court on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and it constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on August 5, 2019. This is a declaration of hope, progress and unity for our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court with all its wisdom has protected the spirit of unity, which we citizens of India hold dear and value above all else.

I assure the patient people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfill your dreams is unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the benefits of development reach not only you but also the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of the society who have suffered due to Article 370.