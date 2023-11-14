Srinagar: A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk here has become an added attraction for tourists and locals alike as several people can be seen taking photos and selfies with it. A tourist from Karnataka, Dinesh, said there has been significant development in Kashmir since his last visit to the valley several years ago and attributes it to PM Modi coming to power.

"This is my second time coming to Kashmir. I feel happy to see the cut-out of the prime minister. There is a lot of development also happening here, which was not in the earlier times. Now, I am seeing a lot of development in roads, tunnels, etc. It feels good seeing all this, he said.

Authorities have placed a cut-out of Prime Minister Modi next to a hoarding which depicts a young doctor attending to an elderly man. The theme of the campaign is Buzurgon Ka Samman' (respect the elders). Kargil resident Mohammad Taqi said, "I came here to visit Srinagar and when I saw the cut-out of Prime Minister Modi, we clicked a picture with it because we felt very happy.