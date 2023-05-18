PHOTOJOURNALIST ARRESTED WITH BROWN SUGAR IN NORTH KASHMIRS BARAMULLA POLICE SAY

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a local photojournalist was on Thursday arrested with 12 grams of brown sugar contraband in in north Kashmir's Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accused has been identified as Inayat Qayoom Baidar, son of Abdul Qayoom Baidar, a resident of Khawajabagh area of Baramulla.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman said that Police under the supervision of Sajjad Bukhari, DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by PSI Rayees Ahmad, In-charge Police Post Delina arrested the accused Inayat Qayoom during naka checking at Kanispora. The accused was traveling on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05J-2513 from Baramulla towards Delina.

Also read: Policeman among two arrested with drugs in J&K's Budgam

Upon seeing the naka party he tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the team of police manning the checkpoint, a police spokesman said. He said that during his personal search, 12 grams of contraband Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from him and he was taken into custody immediately and the Motor Cycle was also seized at spot.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations set in motion in the matter, police said. A police spokesman said that general public of the area have hailed the efforts of Baramulla Police and showed their willingness to support police to eradicate menace of drugs from the society “which is the real sign of Police-Public relationship.

This is probably the first time in the Kashmir valley that a journalist has been arrested with drugs by the police.