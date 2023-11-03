The women of Kashmir are moving forward in every field, but for Kashmiri girls, the fashion industry is a new experience in a conservative society. It is not an easy task to make your presence felt in the society as a fashion blogger, content creator and influencer. This bold decision was by no means easy for Shazia, but with courage and determination, she initially started making small videos from her mobile phone and later got the opportunity to promote makeup for the first time through Instagram.