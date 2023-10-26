Pakistani troops open fire at Indian posts in Jammu, BSF retaliating 'befittingly'
Published: Oct 26, 2023, 10:15 PM
Jammu/New Delhi: The Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia sector in Jammu Thursday night, a senior BSF official said, adding that its troops were retaliating "befittingly" to it. The exchange of gunfire was underway till last reports came in, the official said.
According to reports, some BSF jawans were injured in the firing, but there was no official confirmation. The firing by Pakistani troops started around 8 pm, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. "The firing is still on," the BSF said. The "unprovoked firing" is befittingly retaliated by BSF troops, it stated. Senior BSF officers were rushing to the spot, officials said.
On October 17, Pak Rangers had resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops, in which two BSF personnel received injuries. There has been a relative calm on the borders following a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, although there have been infiltration bids which were foiled, while several cases of weapons droppings for terrorists using drones have also been reported.