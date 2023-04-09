Poonch/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was killed as Army troops foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesman said. Officials said the infiltration attempt by three suspected militants was foiled in the Shahpur sector around 2.15 am when troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) picked up their movement and engaged them in a gunfight. Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said troops detected suspicious movement of a group of individuals close to the border fence along the Line of Control in Poonch during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On being intercepted, in the ensuing operation, one body was seen lying near the scene of the firing and the other intruders ran into the forest area. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress to arrest them, the spokesperson said. Officials said the Army suspects the presence of two more Pakistani intruders in the cordoned-off area.

Earlier this month, a Pakistani infiltrator was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday at the International Border in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, according to an official statement issued by PRO BSF. “On April 4, at Nadeshwari in Banaskantha district, alert BSF jawans saw a Pakistani national crossing the barricade on the International Border. As soon as he was seen climbing down the barricade gate near the border outpost at Nadeshwari, he was apprehended,” read the statement. He is further being interrogated, the police said.