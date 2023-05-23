Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat said that Pakistan has no right to comment on the affairs of India and should instead mind its own business Also Reddy asked the leaders of Pakistan to focus on their country as its reeling under poverty unemployment and lawlessness Pakistan should mind its own business and not interfere in our affairs We don t need permission from terror organisations or anyone to run our business We have the support of our people and our Constitution We are thinking positively about our region our country Pakistani leaders should focus on their own country We have politicians and other stakeholders to run our business said Reddy on the sidelines of the ongoing threeday G20 summit in Srinagar today Reddy s statement has come hours after Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed India s G20 meet in Srinagar as a violation of international law Reddy said that it is for India to decide where the summit will be held in the country Terming the present situation in Pakistan shameful and unstable Reddy said there is no food employment or law and order in the country The condition of Pakistan is shameful he said The Pakistan leadership has displayed a shameful picture before the world The country is doomed Think of yourselves and not about us he said Elaborating on the plans for improving the country s tourism sector Reddy said efforts are on to turn Jammu and Kashmir into the best tourist destination Everything is going in the right direction and we have received a positive response from all stakeholders he said Also Read G20 meet in Kashmir Day 2 LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at SKICC SrinagarReddy further said thatJammu and Kashmir has the potential to become the country s first film tourism destination India s number one film city is Ramoji Film City located in my home state Telangana I advocate for similar film cities in every tourist destinations including Kashmir he said He stressed that stateofart film studios should be set up in all states These will not only portray a better image of the cities but also help in generating employment at the local level he added