Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): A Pakistan flag attached to a dozen white and green coloured balloons was on Thursday found in Payala Village of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, officials said. According to the Udhampur police, locals spotted the flag and balloons and informed police.

Police have confiscated the flag and balloons, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Additional Superintendent of Police, Udhampur said. The incident took place in Payala Village of Ramnagar tehsil.

"Payala Village is very near the Samba District and the International Border. It is suspected that Pakistan’s flag attached to the balloons filled with gas must have been flown by someone from Pakistan and could have drifted towards Indian territory and landed in the fields of village Payala. Police are investigating the matter as a precautionary measure, ASP Udhampur said. "A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway," he added.

In November 2022, an aircraft-shaped balloon in Pakistani flag colours was found in the Ghagwal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba. As per the information, 'BHN' was written on the Pakistan-flag-coloured balloon found at the Bharat Petroleum Ghagwal in Samba which had created panic among the employees. In August 2021, balloons with the Pakistani flag and "I love Pakistan" imprinted on them were found on a field in Sandoya village of Punjab's Rupnagar. (ANI)