PAK NATIONAL AMONG 3 OPERATIVES OF LET OFFSHOOT CHARGE SHEETED IN TERROR CONSPIRACY CASE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged three individuals associated with a faction of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for plotting violent militant attacks using sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, including Pakistani national Habibullah Malik, have been implicated in various militancy-related incidents in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

According to an NIA statement, the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu implicates Habibullah Malik, Hilal Yaqooob Deva, and Musaib Fayaz Baba.

The charges stem from investigations into the case, initiated suo-motu by the NIA on June 21, 2022. The case revolves around a conspiracy orchestrated both physically and in cyberspace by proscribed terrorist organisations to instill fear, and terror, and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation has unveiled that the trio conspired to carry out terrorist attacks on security forces and others in the region to wage war against the Government of India. Habibullah Malik identified as an active Commander of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT, played a key role in motivating vulnerable Kashmiri youth to join TRF/LeT for terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA findings indicate that Habibullah radicalised Hilal and Musiab, both from Shopian, who subsequently worked as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) under his direction. These OGWs were involved in collecting and transporting funds and weapons to support terror attacks in the state.

The larger conspiracy, as per the NIA, is part of the banned terrorist outfits' broader plans to commit acts of terror and violence by indoctrinating local youth and mobilising overground workers, disrupting peace and communal harmony in the state.

The NIA said it is actively addressing this threat, intensifying its crackdown and investigations in the region. Noteworthy outfits under scrutiny include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others. These organizations are affiliated with Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, among others.