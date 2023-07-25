Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) : A Pakistani narcotics smuggler was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. Alert border guards quickly acted after noticing suspicious movement near the S M Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night.

The BSF guards opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings, the officials said. One person was hit and died on the spot in the firing, they said, adding the search of the area was underway. The officials said that four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the spot where the smuggler was killed. The identity of the deceased is awaited as the search of the area is still continuing

In an infiltration bid on the night of July 17, two intruders were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, according to a Defence Spokesman. The operation against the intruders was jointly carried out by the Indian Army and the J and K Police after intelligence inputs were passed on by reliable sources about the militants' plan for the infiltration bid along the LoC. This was carried out under the Operation Bahadur in Poonch sector as part of the continued efforts to flush out terrorists from the infested areas and also to prevent infiltrations from across the border. (with agency inputs)