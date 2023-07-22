OVER THREE LAKH PILGRIMS VISIT AMARNATH CAVE SHRINE IN 21 DAYS

Srinagar: More than three lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir in the first 21 days after the commencement of the yatra on July 1. The Information and Public Relations Department of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Due to the development of the infrastructure and allied services by the government, Amarnath Yatra registered over three lakh record-breaking number of pilgrims, who visited the Holy Cave just within 21 days, which is comparatively much higher than the previous year number."

"With the addition of 13,797 yatris, who paid obeisance on Friday, the total stands at 3,07,354. Almost 30 government departments have been looped in to ensure seamless facilities to make pilgrims feel at home, they further added. The construction of two state-of-the-art 100-bed hospitals for the treatment of pilgrims and all the associated people is another epitome of the high level of seriousness shown by the government for boasting allied infrastructure," the statement further added. "Besides, other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams, who on a daily basis examine hundreds of yatris, providing them with medicines," said the Information and PR Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Since the influx of pilgrims is swelling with every passing day, the government made sure that transportation facilities be provided from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir. Besides, the helipad service is also available to pilgrims, who are willing to take this opportunity and facility, it added." "Two California, USA citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens, and 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims, who paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Amarnath," it added. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31.