Srinagar (J&K): There are a total of 4,646 undertrials, including one transgender and 154 women lodged in 14 jails in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, official data accessed by ETV Bharat have revealed. Additionally, 38 foreigners undertrials are also lodged in various jails in Jammu and Kashmir, the data said.

According to the latest data accessed by ETV Bharat of the Prisons Department of Jammu and Kashmir, 1,045 undertrials have been arrested for murder, 541 for rape, 208 under the Arms Act, 1,504 under NDPS and 740 under UAPA who are currently lodged in jails in Jammu and Kashmir. The data regarding the age of undertrials show that there are 1322 undertrials between 19 to 25 years of which 1273 are boys and the other 49 are girls.

Similarly there are 119 undertrials above 61 years of age among them nine are female and 110 are male. There is also one transgender in the 26 to 35 years category, who has been booked under POCSO Act. This undertrial is the only transgender lodged in Jammu and Kashmir's jails. As for the educational qualification of the undertrials, the data reveal that 1034 including 63 women are illiterate, 93 including one woman are post-graduate and ten who have professional degrees.

The only transgender undertrial has not cleared his 10th exams, the data have said. Interestingly, foreigners too are lodged in J&K jails as undertrials. According to the data, 38 foreigners are lodged in the jails of Jammu and Kashmir, including 19 women. Of these foreigners, 22 are between the ages of 19 and 25, 12 between the ages of 26 and 35, two between the ages of 36 and 45 and two between the ages of 46 and 60.