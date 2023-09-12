Rajouri/Jammu: In a gunfight that broke out on Tuesday between militants and security forces in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir — one terrorist was killed and three security personnel were injured. The search operation by the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) in a remote village in the Rajouri district of the Valley was still going on to trace the remaining terrorists who escaped from the heavily forested area.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that acting on specific inputs, the joint team of Army and SOG cordoned the area in Narla village of Rajouri. The terrorists reportedly fired at the search team, which was retaliated, and thereafter encounter ensued.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday evening and fired a few rounds after noticing suspicious movement of two persons, the officials said.

However, they said, both the suspects managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage. They left behind a rucksack along with some clothes and other articles that were recovered by the search parties. The cordon and search operation was extended to nearby areas, including Bambel and Narla, to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding the search operation in the area was underway.

Meanwhile, an Army dog, who was instrumental in searching the spot where terrorists were hiding also came in the line of fire and died. Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO Defence Jammu, said Army dog Kent was at the forefront of the operation.

“Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army. The dog was a female Labrador from the 21 Army Dog Unit,” added Lt Col Bartwal. (With agency inputs)