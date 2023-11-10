Srinagar: 'Aab-e-Grate', the traditional and once ubiquitous water-powered mill of Jammu and Kashmir, is fighting an existential crisis. In the past, such traditional mills existed in every region of the valley, but now this ancient mechanism is almost confined to the pages of books. Nowadays, new technology is being widely used not only at the national level but also at the global level. In the Kashmir valley, the old tradition is continuing though not on a large scale. In some rural belts of Jammu and Kashmir, people still grind corn, rice and wheat with a water-powered mill.

In the system, traditional Chakki is integral. In the past, there was a traditional mill in every corner of the valley. Most of the people of the valley used traditional mills to grind wheat, maize, pulses and other food commodities such as chilly.

Agriculture was an important occupation in Kashmir in ancient times. People used to cultivate various pulses including rice, wheat and corn in their fields. People used traditional mills to grind these crops.

It is said that old traditional mills churn out products which are tasty as well as healthy as there is no adulteration of any kind found in flour or other foods. A traditional water-powered mill is made from natural materials. Two heavy stones are placed parallel to each other and rotated with the help of a strong current of water.

In ancient times, the water mill used to be an important tool for meeting the needs of the household. However, in modern times, new tools have made functioning easier.