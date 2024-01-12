OMAR TAKES FICTIONAL ROUTE TO EXPRESS DISENCHANTMENT WITH CURRENT POLITICAL SCENARIO

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the current state of political affairs in the region, drawing parallels to the fictional political drama series "Maharani."

In a scathing tweet, Omar lamented the transformation of the political hub, once occupied by elected representatives of diverse backgrounds, into what he perceives as a mere backdrop for political theatrics.

Omar specifically targeted the BJP-driven government in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of reducing the symbol of democracy to a sorry state. He criticized the use of the political stage for what he referred to as TV dramas, highlighting the irony of actors and extras now overshadowing substantive political discourse.

"The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas," he tweeted.

He further said, "What a shame that the BJP driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!"

The backdrop to Abdullah's critique is the 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama series "Maharani," which follows the fictional political journey of Rani Bharti in Bihar. The series, partly inspired by real-life events in Bihar during the 1990s, explores the dynamics of political power and familial relationships. The storyline, featuring a homemaker unexpectedly thrust into the role of Chief Minister, bears resemblance to the current political scenario painted by Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir.

In "Maharani" Season 2, the plot thickens as CM Rani Bharti faces accusations of misgovernance while her husband runs a proxy government from prison. The state of Bihar grapples with anti-incumbency, lawlessness, and corruption, and the opposition holds Rani responsible for the perceived 'jungle raj.'

As political turmoil unfolds, Rani Bharti navigates challenges from her own party and contends with political enemies plotting to overthrow her government. The plot echoes the complexity of the real-world political scenario, raising questions about the acumen and strategies needed to triumph in the face of opposition.