OMAR ABDULLAH GOES OFF GRID FOR FEW WEEKS AFTER ARTICLE 370 VERDICT REJECTION OF DIVORCE PETITION BY COURT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Losing the Article 370 case in the Supreme Court and refused divorce from estranged wife by the court on successive days, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah finds himself in a rough patch of his life. As winter sets in for a long haul in the valley, Omar on Tuesday announced he is going off-grid for a few weeks.

In a detailed post on X quoting the fanous dialogue of popular Hollywood action hero Sylvester Stallone in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa, the former Chief Minister wrote in a rather motivational post, “Who was it who said it’s not how hard you can hit, it’s how hard you can get hit & still keep moving forward? The last two days have been deeply disappointing both personally & professionally but I refuse to give up & slink away. It’s that time of the year when I take some time to be with those I care about, to refresh, recharge & come back stronger. I’m going off-grid for a few weeks. Will come back early in the new year fighting fit & ready to face the challenges that 2024 will throw at me, including at least two elections in J&K. The fights and struggles will continue”.

The post by Omar Abdullah comes in the wake of the verdict by the Supreme Court on Monday upholding the abrogation in favor of the cancellation of Article 370 and the rejection of his petition seeking divorce from his estranged wife by the Delhi High Court. On Monday after the Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP led Centre, Omar, whose party the National Conference was one of the petitioners challenging the abrogation, sought solace in Faiz Ahmad Faiz's lines, "Dil Na Umeed To Nai, Nakaam Hi To Hai, Lambi Hai Gham Ki Sham, Magar Sham Hi To Hai".

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant divorce to Omar from estranged wife Payal Abdullah on grounds of “cruelty” by her.