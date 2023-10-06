Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Army on Thursday said that an officer was injured in a “likely grenade accident” at a post in Rajouri sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for the Jammu based Army's White Knight Corps said, “On 05 Oct 23 one officer was injured in a likely grenade accident at a post in Rajouri sector. Officer evacuated and stable post initial treatment. Further investigation of the incident in progress”.

An official said that all the necessary protocols, safety measures, and precautions are being reviewed and strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future. Meanwhile reports contradicted the Army's version saying that a major ranked Army officer had opened fire and exploded grenades inside a camp in Rajouri thereby injuring five soldiers including three officers.

According to the reports, the accused army officer, whose identity was not immediately known, opened fire on his colleagues “without provocation” during a shooting practice. After firing at his colleagues during the training session, the accused major took shelter in the armoury of the unit from where he lobbed grenades at his superiors.